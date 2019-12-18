A few cookbooks to consider for holiday presents

For those who love spending time in the kitchen, cookbooks make wonderful holiday gifts to give and receive.
Here is a sampling of the wide variety of cookbooks for every type of home chef, and a recipe from each one:
‘The Vibrant Life: Eat Well, Be Well’ by Amanda Haas
The key to any cookbook focused on healthy eating is easy recipes that don’t have too many unique ingredients.
Amanda Haas, the author of “The Anti-Inflammation Cookbook” who also has a line of food products at Whole Foods, has done just that with her latest cookbook, “The Vibrant Life.”
The recipes are designed to help increase immunity, bolster memory, improve moods and support digestive health, as well as promote graceful aging.
That’s a lot for any cookbook, but Haas has created a road map to wellness – a journey that’s good for any of us to take.
Sticky Orange Chicken with Caramelized Onions and Fennel
Makes 4-6 servings.
1/2 cup toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons grated orange zest
1/2 cup orange juice
6 tablespoons tamari
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons grated ginger
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced
2 fennel bulbs, cored and thinly sliced, plus fennel fronds (for garnish)
In a large bowl, whisk the sesame oil, orange zest and juice, tamari, lime juice, ginger and garlic to combine.
Add the chicken, onions and fennel. Toss to coat.
Marinate for at least 1 hour, or up to 2 days, in the refrigerator.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
Transfer the chicken, onions and fennel from the marinade onto a baking sheet.
Arrange the chicken, skin-side up, on top of the onions and fennel, distributing it all evenly.
Pour 1/2 cup of the marinade over the chicken (discard the remainder).
Roast, turning the pan halfway through, until the skin is browned and crisp and the internal temperature of the chicken has reached 165 degrees, about 40 to 45 minutes.
Sprinkle with minced fennel fronds, and serve.
‘Cooking for Good Times: Super Delicious, Super Simple’ by Paul Kahan
After more than 20 years in the restaurant business, Paul Kahan finally released his first cookbook, “Cheers to the Publican,” in 2017.
Now, he’s on somewhat of a cookbook roll.
In his just-released “Cooking for Good Times,” the Chicago restaurateur shares his simple methods for low-stress cooking, using his favorite methods for mixing and matching recipes.
Taking into account what’s in season and what’s easily available at the supermarket, his book features such dishes as Grains with Roasted Cauliflower, Black Olives and Oranges.
“This is pretty much an all-weather dish, but it’s particularly great in winter when there’s nothing green comin’ out of the ground,” he writes. “Cauliflower is something you can always get at the grocery, and the same goes for olives and oranges. Plus the flavors work really nicely together – starchy, salty and sweet.”
Grains with Roasted Cauliflower, Black Olives and Oranges
Makes 6 servings.
1 small head cauliflower
1 tablespoon plus 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes
2 cups cooked grains of choice, at room temp
2 oranges, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1 small red onion, sliced thinly
1 small Fresno chile, sliced thinly
1/2 cup pitted black olives, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup Italian parsley leaves
1/4 cup mint leaves, torn
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
6 cranks black pepper
Heat the oven to 450 degrees.
Place the cauliflower in a small baking dish, and rub it with 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and chile flakes.
Roast until the cauliflower is tender when pierced with a fork and is starting to brown, about 45 minutes. Let cool slightly, and cut into bite-sized pieces.
In a large serving bowl, combine the cauliflower, grains, oranges, onion, chile, olives, parsley, mint, 1/2 cup oil, vinegar, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss.
Taste to make sure everything is well mixed, and serve.
Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 2 days.
‘Amá: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen’ by Josef Centeno and Betty Hallock
Josef Centeno learned to cook Tex-Mex cuisine from his Tejano (Spanish for Texan) family. Now, as the chef/owner of the Centeno Group, he continues to cook the classics and create inventive cross-cultural dishes for his award-winning restaurants.
How inventive? Here’s what he says about a popular American snack, and the basis of one of his most popular menu items:
“Fritos are a San Antonio delicacy, invented by Gustavo Olguin, who sold the recipe to the owner of a local confectionery shop for $100 during the Great Depression. That guy then created the chip empire known as Frito-Lay. Frito pie, also a San Antonio delicacy, is the stuff of rodeos – usually a bag of the cornmeal chips split open along one side and stuffed with chili and cheese. The version served at Bar Amá is layered with carne guisada, baked in a small cast-iron casserole so the cheddar topping gets warm and bubbly, and garnished with crema, onions and cilantro. Rather than a portable snack, it’s more like a sit-down meal to share.”
The guisada is similar to chili con carne, and also can be used as a taco filling, so make a double batch and freeze some to use for a quick meal.
Carne Guisada Frito Pie
Makes 4 servings.
4 cups Fritos corn chips
1 cup carne guisada (see recipe below)
1 1/3 cups cheddar cheese, grated
1/4 cup crema Mexicana, or sour cream
2 tablespoons red onion, finely diced
2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, finely chopped
Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
In each of two small baking dishes or ovenproof casseroles, layer 1 cup of the corn chips, 1/4 cup carne guisada and 1/3 cup cheddar cheese.
Add another layer of chips, carne guisada and cheese. Bake in the oven until the cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes.
Remove from the oven, and top each dish with 2 tablespoons crema, 1 tablespoon onions and 1 tablespoon cilantro. Serve immediately.
Carne Guisada
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
2 ancho chiles
4 tablespoons olive or avocado oil, divided
2 1/2 to 3 pounds boneless short rib, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2 inch-cubes
1 large onion, finely diced
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
5 garlic cloves, chopped
1 serrano chile, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped
1 tablespoons dried Mexican oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds
1 teaspoon chile powder
1 fresh bay leaf, or 2 dried
Black pepper
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups beef broth
1 cup crushed San Marzano tomatoes
Using tongs, toast the ancho chiles over the open flame of a gas burner until slightly softened and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stem and seed the chiles, and tear them into pieces. Set aside.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a Dutch oven or another large heavy-bottom pot over medium-high heat.
When the oil shimmers, add the beef and brown it on all sides, 10 to 12 minutes.
Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pot. When the oil is hot, add the onion and salt, and cook over medium heat, scraping up the browned bits of meat at the bottom of the pot, until the onions are soft, about 5 minutes.
Add the garlic, serrano, oregano, cumin seeds, chile powder, bay leaf and several grinds of black pepper, and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds.
Add the toasted chiles to the pot along with the flour, and stir until incorporated. Add the beef broth and tomatoes, and bring the mixture to a boil.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer, partly covered, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender, and the sauce is thickened, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Taste and adjust the salt.
Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
‘Tartine: A Classic Revisited’ by Elizabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson
When the original Tartine cookbook came out, its recipes could be daunting for beginners in the kitchen. Thirteen years later, the revised edition now covers a broad spectrum of baking abilities.
The 68 all-new recipes and 55 updated favorites range from easy to very complex, such as the 12 pages (which include photos and variations) dedicated to making croissants.
Best of all, the simple recipes like Chocolate Hazelnut Tart and Cake aux Olives look as though you’ve spent the whole day in the kitchen – the best of both worlds.
Cake aux Olives
Makes 1 (9-by-5-inch) loaf.
2 cups plus 2 tablespoons bread flour
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup white wine
1/2 cup dry white vermouth
4 large eggs
3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
7 ounces ham, chopped
5 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated
4 ounces olives, pitted and coarsely chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Lightly butter the bottom and sides of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, and line with parchment paper, leaving a few inches of overhang.
Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or by hand with a wooden spoon, combine the flour, baking powder, wine, vermouth and eggs, and mix on medium speed to combine.
With the mixer running on medium speed, slowly add the olive oil in a thin, steady stream until it is thoroughly incorporated, and the dough looks elastic.
In a separate bowl, combine the ham, Gruyere, olives, thyme, salt and black pepper. Fold into the batter with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until just combined.
Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan, and smooth the surface with an offset spatula. Bake until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.
Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 20 minutes, and then invert onto the rack, turn right-side up, and let cool completely.
Serve the cake at room temperature. It will keep, well wrapped, at room temperature for 2 days, or in the refrigerator for about a week.
Jane Ammeson can be contacted via email at janeammeson@gmail.com or by writing to Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085.