A few easy, go-to recipes to keep on hand

When time isn’t on our side, but we want a meal that’s more than microwaveable, it’s great to have several go-to recipes on hand for delicious dinners.
“We like to make this for special occasions and during the holidays because everyone seems to like it and it’s easy to make,” John Schuldt says about his recipe for flank steak, which is stuffed with cream cheese, scallions and garlic, then pan browned, tossed in the oven and served with a sauce made from the pan juices.
“What’s nice,” he says, “is that you can serve it at the table or cut it into pinwheels and serve as finger food and as an appetizer.”
Schuldt, who works at Edgewater Bank in Coloma, loves to cook. He and his wife, Jen, recently located here from Chicago because they see Southwest Michigan as a better place to raise children and offering a less stressful lifestyle.
As for side dishes to this meal, he suggests mashed potatoes or baked potatoes, and asparagus.
“In the summer you can also make this dish on the grill,” he says.
To keep the stuffed steak together, Schuldt recommends using butcher’s twine, but you can also use toothpicks if you don’t have any available.
As for dessert to accompany the steak, Jen Schuldt makes a family favorite, which is called, simply enough, Fluff.
“It’s a mixture of Cool Whip with coconut flakes, maraschino cherries, chopped walnuts and grapes,” he says. “It’s very easy to make and always popular.”
The Schuldts’ recipes put me on the hunt for other impressive but easy recipes.
One of my favorite go-to sources for this is Tim Laird, Brown-Forman’s chief cocktail officer, who was in Southwest Michigan a few years ago for a live cooking demonstration at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
I’ve kept in touch with Laird since meeting him.
He and his wife are active entertainers, and have developed some recipes for composing great meals.
John Schuldt’s Stuffed Flank Steak
1 1/2 to 2 pounds skirt steak
6 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
2 to 3 scallions, thinly sliced
1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
2 to 3 chives, minced
Smoked paprika
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Olive oil
1 cup beef stock
Pound skirt steak until thin.
Mix cream cheese, scallions, garlic, chives, paprika, salt and pepper together.
Arrange filling on one end of the steak. Roll up tightly and secure with twine or toothpicks.
Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add steak, and brown on all sides.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Place beef in a cast iron skillet. Add about 1/2 cup of stock to pan. Cover and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until meat is tender.
When meat is done, set aside and use the juices to make a sauce.
Heat remaining liquid to a very high heat, scraping pan and letting liquid thicken.
Pour over beef or serve on the side.
Jen Schuldt’s Fluff
1 carton Cool Whip
1 large Jell-O, preferably strawberry
1 cup coconut, shredded
1 jar maraschino cherries, syrup and all
1/2 cup nuts (optional)
Grapes, cut in half
Sprinkle Jell-O powder on Cool Whip, and stir. Add coconut, cherries with syrup, and nuts if using. Stir. Add grapes and fold mixture over to incorporate grapes.
Refrigerate until ready to eat.
Giant Hot Brown
Makes 8 servings.
8 slices white bread, toasted
2 pounds roasted turkey breast, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
4 cups Mornay Sauce (see recipe below)
12 strips bacon, cooked but not crisp
4 whole tomatoes, cut into wedges
Heat the oven to 375 degrees.
Cut the toasted bread in half diagonally, and place half of the toast points in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Arrange the turkey breast on top of the bread, and cover with the Mornay Sauce.
Arrange the bacon on top of the sauce in a crisscross pattern.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the top starts to brown and the sides are bubbling. Remove from the oven, and place the tomato wedges on top.
Return to the oven for 5 minutes, until the tomatoes are slightly cooked.
Remove from the oven, and place the remaining toast points around the edges of the dish for garnish. Let cool slightly before serving.
– Recipe from “The Bourbon Country Cookbook” by David Danielson and Tim Laird
Mornay Sauce
Makes 4 cups.
1 stick unsalted butter
8 tablespoons flour
4 cups whole milk
5 ounces coarsely grated Gruyère cheese (1 1/4 cups)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Melt the butter in a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-low heat.
Add the flour and cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes. While whisking, add the milk in a slow stream and bring the mixture to a boil.
Reduce the heat to low and gently simmer, whisking occasionally, for 10 minutes as the sauce thickens.
Remove from the heat, and add the Gruyère, whisking until melted.
Whisk in the salt, pepper and nutmeg until all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Serve immediately.
– Recipe from “The Bourbon Country Cookbook”
Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 pound thick-cut bacon
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
2/3 to 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature (see note)
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons bourbon
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs
10 ounces dark chocolate chips
Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
Place the bacon in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until crisp. Remove the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Pour the bacon grease from the baking sheet into a glass measuring cup and place it in the refrigerator to solidify, about 30 minutes.
Transfer the bacon to a cutting board, cut into small dices, and set aside.
Reduce the oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set them aside.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder, and set aside.
Once the bacon fat is solidified, add just enough of the unsalted butter to make 1 cup.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and bacon fat and sugars. Beat on low speed until combined.
Add the bourbon, vanilla and eggs, and beat on low speed until thoroughly mixed. With the machine still running on low speed, gradually add in the flour mixture until completely combined. Stir in the bacon and chocolate chips.
Drop rounded tablespoons of dough about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, until the cookies are lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat this process (you can reuse the parchment) until you have used up all the dough.
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month.
Note: It’s important to use a total of 1 cup of fat in this recipe. The amount of fat rendered from the bacon will tell you how much butter you need to use. For example, if you have 1/4 cup bacon fat, you’ll use 3/4 cup unsalted butter. Generally, 1 pound of bacon renders 1/3 cup fat. However, all bacon is not the same in terms of thickness, size, fat content or quality.
– Recipe from “The Bourbon Country Cookbook”