DOWAGIAC — As the holiday song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” tells us, “There’ll be scary ghost stories.”
Those looking to hear a spooky tale this holiday season can stop by Sister Lakes Brewing Company on Tuesday night to hear storyteller Greg Weiss give a dramatic reading of “A Christmas Carol.”
Ebenezer Scrooge wasn’t the first fictional character to see ghosts around Christmastime. The tradition of holiday ghost stories goes much farther back, perhaps before Christmas itself, according to Smithsonian.com.
“The telling of ghost stories is very much in sync with the holiday,” Weiss said. “In this particular case, (“A Christmas Carol”) has been my favorite story forever, since I was a child.”
And, he said, he’s grown to appreciate it even more as an adult.
He said his favorite part of the tale, written by Charles Dickens in 1863, changes with the moment.
“But right now it’s probably the ghost of Christmas yet to come,” Weiss said. “That is the most unsettling thing for Scrooge because he’s had all of these mostly joyful recollections. Then he’s faced with that sense of ‘what if?’ Not only fear of his own mortality, but what if our legacy is going to be this horrible thing.”
He said most people want to be remembered in a positive light at the very least, like with George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“What if you weren’t here? How would the world be a different place?” Weiss said. “That’s one way to see and appreciate we do have a positive impact, if we seek it out and make it a way of living.”
Weiss’ way of living as a storyteller came to be when he was a small child.
“Being one of six children in a large and loud family, telling stories, true or not, was a way of being heard, and, sometimes, getting out of trouble,” he said. “I wasn’t even conscious of it as a performing art.”
Though the performing arts is where he found himself. He attended Northwestern for theater, and became a theater educator.
In the late 1990s, he did some soul-searching and decided to take a seminar called “In Search of Story,” put on by a professor who had a background in performance and storytelling.
“She was the spark,” Weiss said. “I’ve been telling stories, but people actually do it as their own performing art.”
From then on he’s being performing at, and hosting, events and open mic nights all over the Midwest. He’s been a regional storyteller at the St. Louis Storytelling Festival every year since 2002, and started doing storytelling full-time when he retired from public education in 2015.
He has released his telling of “A Christmas Carol” as a CD, and just released an album called “Tales Told in 3-D,” which includes classic fables updated, humorous stories, tributes and tirades.
This is the third year Weiss has performed “A Christmas Carol” at Sister Lakes Brewing around Christmastime.
He said reading Dickens is like eating at the most rich buffet possible.
“(Dickens) creates gorgeous images,” Weiss said. “It’s the vocal equivalent of chocolate. Like the silky smooth stuff that melts in your mouth.”
He said, although he’s been performing the story live for 18 years, he finds something new about the story every time.
“I come to a deeper or better understanding of moments within the story,” he said. “Not that I was oblivious before. When you have such rich literature, you can mine it for years and years and several explorations and always come up with another thing that makes you say ‘wow.’ That is the sign of something that’s been endearing.”
