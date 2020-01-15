A look at 2020 food trends

Laotian cuisine, vegan going viral, Mexican churros, porridges from around the world – Chinese congee, Portuguese papas, Japanese okayu and Scandinavian risengrynsgrøt – are among the hottest food trends forecasted for 2020 by af&co., a restaurant and hospitality consulting firm.
Food & Wine magazine predicts regional food will be broken into micro-regions. Southern foods will focus on Appalachian, Lowland and Creole cookery, while Mexican restaurants will fracture into Veracruz, Oaxaca and Yucatan foods.
Other biggies, according to the magazine, include open hearth live fire/wood fire cooking, juice and beverage pairings, and itameshi (the Japanese word for Italian) cuisine.
Like af&co., Food & Wine magazine agrees that vegan isn’t just a subset of vegetarian. But don’t call it vegan – plant-based seems to be the preferred term.
“There’s been something like a 600 percent increase in veganism,” says Jayme Cousins, who with her husband, Abel Martinez, owns the Mason Jar Café in Benton Harbor.
According to GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company, the number of U.S. consumers identifying as vegan grew from 1 to 6 percent between 2014 and 2017, and that doesn’t include the number of people who eat vegan but don’t consider themselves to be vegan. Instead, people are choosing flexitarianism, incorporating vegetarian options into a diet of meat and fish.
Sales of plant-based alternatives to animal-based foods, such as meat, cheese, milk and eggs, grew 17 percent over the past year, totaling more than $3.7 billion, while overall U.S. food sales rose only 2 percent, according to data from Nielsen and the Good Food Institute.
A visit to the grocery store shows more plant-based items, including meat substitutes, and fast food franchises increasingly are offering plant-based meat alternatives.
So what do local chefs think we’ll be eating in 2020?
“Definitely faux meat and more plant-based foods,” says Tim Sizer, owner of Timothy’s Restaurant in Union Pier. “They’re among the trends I’ve heard the most clamor over in the industry as are sustainable fish – this has been on the forefront for quite a while now and sustainability in general. Also Japanese spirits, less plastic – mostly less straws – and less alcohol, with mocktails growing in popularity. It’s been discussed that the legalization of marijuana is playing a role in this.”
Other predictions, according to Sizer, who has been a chef for three decades, include more simplistic recipes, fresh juice pairings, sliders and alternative flours.
At Timothy’s, they make such nonalcoholic drinks as the Cucumber Mocktail Martini. In keeping with another burgeoning 2020 trend, they puree fresh fruits for all their drinks, which can be made into mocktails or cocktails, and include pineapple, caramelized basil, sweet cucumber basil, smoked blueberry basil, black pepper, raspberry and mango mint. They also offer fresh-squeezed juices, such as ruby red grapefruit, orange and lime.
“CBD is especially becoming more and more popular,” says Brian Maynard, owner of Forte Coffee in south St. Joseph. “We sell CBD honey sticks, which you can put in beverages. Though, from what I understand, I can’t put it in your food, but I can sell you the CBD, which we also sell in little packets. CBD is not hallucinogenic like THC.”
“Caribbean foods, dishes with authentic techniques, fresh and all natural ingredients and flavors! Farm to table concepts,” says Mark T. Smith of Coloma, who is an executive chef and owns MSmith Restaurant/Hospitality Consulting. “Bar foods continue strong among popularity, but cooked in healthier oils and leaner cut proteins.”
Remember when it was just a cup of joe? Not anymore.
Coffee continues to become more complex with a greater variety of coffee drinks and flavored beverages designed for every taste.
“One of the items becoming a super popular trend is using turmeric to make golden lattes,” says Maynard, who uses the Monin brand of turmeric syrup to add a sweet, earthy note and a golden yellow-orange color to milk teas, cocktails, mocktails, chai and more.
Forte also carries turmeric and lavender honeys for flavoring their drinks.
“It’s good for people who want a bit of sweetness in their coffee,” Maynard says.
Colleen Froehlich, owner of Froehlich’s in Three Oaks, says bacon is still hot as is anything with coffee as far as their business goes.
“We are experimenting with hard coffee,” she says about boozy coffee drinks.
And then there’s coffee-cola drinks.
In April 2020, Pepsi is set to release a line of canned coffee-infused cola beverages under the name Pepsi Cafe. It’s expected to have twice as much caffeine as their regular Pepsi soda, and will be available in original and vanilla flavors.
Coke Plus Coffee from Coca-Cola may also hit the U.S. market in 2020.
Another predicted 2020 trend is more robots providing services in restaurants, as personified by the chain Genki Sushi Bullet Express. The concept started in Japan and now has locations in Hawaii, California and Washington.
It’s as simple as this: you take a seat and order your food on an electronic menu. When it’s ready, a sleek miniature train travels on a track, pulling to a stop next to you. You grab your order from the train, and it heads back to the kitchen.
Timothy’s Cucumber Mocktail Martini
1 cucumber, roughly chopped
2 ounces ginger root, peeled and diced
6 ounces simple syrup (3 ounces sugar plus 3 ounces water)
3 ounces yuzu juice
12 large basil leaves
Puree the ingredients in a blender. Strain, and serve.
Mighty Sesame Co.’s Creamy Squeezable & Ready Tahini covers all the basis when it comes to popular food trends. It’s made from 100 percent slow-roasted sesame seeds, and is organic, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, Keto-friendly, kosher and halal.
Vegan Power Bowl
1 package bean noodles, or glass noodles
1/4 cup cooked beets, cubed
1/4 cup julienned cucumber
1/4 cup julienned carrots
1/2 avocado, sliced
Fresh chili pepper, to taste
Fresh lemon zest, to taste
Black sesame seeds
1 to 2 tablespoons Mighty Sesame Tahini
Cook glass noodles (or noodle of choice) according to package instructions. Drain and add to a bowl.
Top with beets, cucumber, carrot, and avocado.
Note: For a non-vegan option, you also can add fish here.
Sprinkle with chili pepper, lemon zest, and black sesame seeds. Drizzle with Mighty Sesame Tahini.
Hot Mushroom Salad
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup scallions, cut
3 to 4 cloves garlic, sliced
16 ounces button mushrooms
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce
Mighty Sesame Tahini, for garnish
Fresh thyme, for garnish
Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add in scallions, garlic and mushrooms. Stir to coat in the oil. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Add teriyaki sauce, and stir to coat. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes to reduce sauce.
Serve over tahini, and top with fresh thyme.
ChocZero tastes like chocolate, but is actually made from a zero-calorie, low-carb, plant called monk fruit. It’s for those who want the taste of chocolate, to cook with chocolate or are on a keto diet.
Chocolate Pound Cake
2 cups almond flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1/3 cup coconut flour
1/3 cup whey protein powder, or egg white protein powder
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
2/3 cup granular sugar substitute
4 large eggs, at room temp
2 teaspoons peppermint extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup water
For the Chocolate Peppermint Ganache:
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar substitute
2 ounces ChocZero sugar-free dark chocolate chips
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
For the White Chocolate Drizzle:
1 ounce ChocZero sugar-free white or white peppermint chocolate chips
1/4 ounce cocoa butter
Heat the oven to 325 degrees.
Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper, leaving overhanging sides for easy removal. Grease the parchment.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder, coconut flour, whey protein, baking powder and salt.
In a large bowl, beat the butter with the sweetener until well combined and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Beat in the eggs one at a time, scraping down the beaters and the sides of the bowl in between additions. Beat in the peppermint and vanilla extracts.
Add half of the almond flour mixture, and beat until well combined. Beat in the cream and water. Beat in the remaining almond flour mixture until combined.
Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan, and bake 60-70 minutes, until the top is firm to the touch and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely in the pan, and then use the overhanging parchment to lift out of the pan.
To make the Chocolate Peppermint Ganache: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the heavy cream and the powdered sweetener.
Whisk until smooth, then bring to a simmer. Remove from heat.
Add the chocolate chips, and let sit for a few minutes to melt. Add the peppermint extract, and whisk until smooth.
Let the ganache sit for 3 to 5 minutes to thicken. It should still be pourable but not runny. Drizzle over the top of the cake, and let run down the sides. You can spread it over the sides if you prefer.
Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.
To make the White Chocolate Drizzle: In a heatproof bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water, combine the white chocolate chips and the cocoa butter. Watch carefully, and whisk until smooth (white chocolate can seize easily, especially this small amount).
Drizzle over the chilled cake, and let set.