A 'Million Dollar Quartet'

BENTON HARBOR — Performing as Elvis Presley in “Million Dollar Quartet” can be intimidating, Jacob Barton said, because so many people have special memories of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
“Every night that I’ve done this show, someone in the audience has come up to me and said, ‘You know, when I was 18, I saw Elvis perform on a flatbed truck in Mississippi,’” Barton said. “The show feels more important because (the audience) makes it more important.”
Barton will be joined Tuesday night at The Mendel Center by Nathan Burke performing as Carl Perkins, Steven Lasiter as Johnny Cash and Trevor Dorner as Jerry Lee Lewis to kick off the 10th anniversary national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical.
The show, narrated by the legendary Sam Phillips, known as the Father of Rock ’n’ Roll, performed by Sean Casey Flanagan, was inspired by a twist of fate that brought Cash, Lewis, Perkins and Presley together for a jam session on Dec. 4, 1956, at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tenn.
The production tells a story of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, humor and celebration, with performances of timeless hits, such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “That’s All Right,” “Sixteen Tons,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Hound Dog.”
Barton has performed as Elvis since January in various productions of “Million Dollar Quartet,” in five states. He is leaving his most recent show to join the national tour.
He is a Native American who grew up in North Carolina as a member of the Lumbee Tribe. As a youngster he participated in theater, not so much as an actor but as the guy who could sing difficult songs.
“My voice teacher can tell you I was pretty loud, and she taught me how to control my loudness,” he said during a phone interview from his Chicago home.
He discovered the magic of Elvis through The Beatles, which Barton said brought about a weird musical connection for him. He loved the Fab Four while growing up, and John Lennon was a huge Elvis fan.
“‘That’s All Right Mama’ is in this show, and it’s the first song I ever learned on guitar. I learned it because it was the first song John Lennon learned on guitar,” Barton said. “That was how I found myself loving Elvis.”
Every song on stage is performed by the actors with no outside assistance. That presented a challenge for Barton because he wasn’t much of a guitar player.
“It’s one thing to pick it up and play it and sing like him, but (then) to add the movement when it causes the guitar to move ... It’s definitely been a huge learning experience for me,” he said.
While he enjoys performing all of Elvis’ songs, his current favorite is “Long Tall Sally.”
“That’s just because it’s very rock ’n’ roll,” Barton said. “But all of his stuff is so classic. I think that’s what makes this show really special. It’s a great sense of nostalgia that people get to live for an hour and a half.”
The show includes special performances.
“There is one (scene) in the show where Elvis Presley has a serious moment where he is not the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, he’s just being a dude in the room,” Barton said.
In that quiet moment he sings “Peace in the Valley,” a gospel song he performs for his dead twin brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who died at birth. The song comes after the plays’ characters bond during a discussion that revealed they each had a brother who had died.
“He has this nice moment where he sings this gospel piece. It’s very ‘not Elvis.’ It’s not rock ’n’ roll, it’s not this (swivel) hip stuff,” Barton said. “He’s sitting on a piano bench plucking his guitar and this very beautiful gospel piece happens. It’s a wonderful moment in the show for me personally.”
On Tuesday, moments before the show opens, Barton will be sitting before a mirror trying to get the swoop of the hair just right as he sinks into the persona of Elvis.
“I try to do an authentic 1956 Elvis Presley, and we add a little bit of his later stuff just because that’s how people remember him,” he said. “It’s so important to get it right. People are coming to see these four icons and that’s what the whole show is about. I am here to make it special for the people coming here to see them.”