Copperhead.jpg

The sculpture “It is a motorcycle” was assembled from vintage buggy wheels, meat grinder handles, old chainsaw engine, roller skate, flashlight, hand drill and other vintage bits by Thomas Freier. The rear wheel is actually geared to the piston.

 Photo provided

Thomas Freier

If you appreciate whimsical art and admire detailed artisanship, stop by Booth 136 and experience the work of Benton Harbor artist Thomas Freier.

Wood Is Also It's memoir.jpg

Niles artist Mark Wagner creates unique artwork out of wood burls.