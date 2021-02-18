Nicole Maroney stands inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Trine University student worked at Super Bowl LV as part of a program sponsored by Living Sport, an organization that provides work and study experiences for students interested in a sports career.
TAMPA, Fla. — Nicole Maroney’s first NFL game happened to be a big one.
The Trine University sport and recreation major from New Buffalo spent 10 days in Tampa, Fla., as part of a program sponsored by Living Sport, an organization that provides work and study experiences for students interested in sports careers. The experience included working at Super Bowl LV.