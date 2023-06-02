In the year since the Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion, America’s religious leaders and denominations have responded in strikingly diverse ways. Some celebrate the state-level bans that have ensued. Others are angry that a conservative Christian cause has changed the law of the land in ways they consider oppressive. The divisions are epitomized in the country’s largest denomination – the Catholic Church. National polls repeatedly show that a majority of U.S. Catholics believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Yet the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops supports sweeping bans. Among Protestants, a solid majority of white evangelicals favor outlawing abortion. But most mainline Protestants support the right to abortion.