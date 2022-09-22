BENTON HARBOR — Historic Morton Cemetery will come to life on Saturday. The Morton House Museum will be presenting a historic cemetery tour, featuring fascinating stories about several significant characters in Benton Harbor history.
Attendees can come anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and walk around the cemetery to hear actors bringing the dead to life. Historical figures being portrayed include Otis Southworth, a hero of the Battle of Gettysburg; Drs. Clara Richards and Cornelia Smith, two pioneering female doctors from the 1800s; prominent African-Americans, including four black Civil War soldiers; the Stricklands, a family with a free-thinking minister and nationally-known actresses; Alonzo Vincent, the boss of the local Republican Party and the warden of Jackson State Prison, and others.