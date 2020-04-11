The American Electric Power Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, recently donated $25,000 in emergency funds to the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our communities are facing serious impacts from this unprecedented pandemic,” Joel Gebbie, AEP’s senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, said in a news release. “It’s important that the AEP Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power does its part by joining with others to pool the much-needed resources that will help sustain families, businesses and nonprofits who may not otherwise be able to stay afloat.”
In total, the AEP Foundation is donating $240,000 to support basic human needs like food, shelter and housing assistance across I&M’s service territory.
Overall, the AEP Foundation will donate $1.5 million to communities AEP serves in 11 states.
“The AEP Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, has been a long-time partner of United Way, and its support helps us serve the community – now more than ever,” United Way of Southwest Michigan President Anna Murphy said in the release. “As a major funder of the Southwest Michigan Cares fund, the AEP Foundation is assisting our many nonprofit organizations that are addressing the emerging basic needs in the region in this time of crisis.”
The Southwest Michigan Cares Fund was established by the Berrien Community Foundation and the United Way of Southwest Michigan to be distributed among those most in need as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, visit www.southwestmichigancares.org.