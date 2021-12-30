Pictured, from left, with some of the donated teddy bears are Elizabeth Koch, nurse assistant, Spectrum Health Lakeland; Deb Johnson, assistant vice president of love and respect and chief experience officer, Spectrum Health Lakeland; and Julie Curtis, vice president of marketing and air service development, South Bend International Airport.
As part of the 10th annual Bears in the Air program, South Bend International Airport delivered more than 2,000 teddy bears to children at six area hospitals last week – including Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals.
The bears will offer companionship and smiles to patients in the emergency department, pediatric units, and new babies born at BirthPlace.