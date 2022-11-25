Quilting Committee pictured above includes Carolyn Jones, Melinda Gruber, (recipient of the quilts), President of Iota Iota Omega, Charmae Sanders, Chonda Rimpson, Co-chairman Audrey Elwell and Ruby Patterson. Absent were Chairman Sharonda Pearson, Sinie Bass, Georgia Moss and Laura Richburg.
BENTON HARBOR — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Iota Iota Omega Chapter celebrated 50 years of service in the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph community.
During October, the Iota Iota Omega chapter planned several service projects to celebrate 50 years of service in Southwest Michigan. Service and sisterhood are the cornerstones of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. The chapter celebrated by incorporating the following initiatives: