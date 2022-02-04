BERRIEN SPRINGS — The E.J. Stover-A.D. Wagner American Legion Post 85 is launching a project to upgrade its display of commanders who led the post and continued its growth in service to veterans from Berrien Springs, their families and the community.
A search for more detailed information – names, dates, photos or stories about past post commanders – is underway. The “Wall of Honor” project committee would appreciate the public’s help in discovering these stories, especially since so much occurred prior to the digital age of information preservation and access.
The original application to establish the post was dated Aug. 14, 1919, signed by Charles Hoopingarner, post adjutant.
An official letter from the American Legion Michigan Headquarters dated Oct. 27, 1920, was addressed to Jewell Dilley, adjutant, in which it confirmed an established permanent charter status as of Aug. 1, 1920.
The committee envisions a cohesive display that honors past post commanders and current leaders, with room to update the photos and information of future post commanders.
The committee’s goal is to have the new display created and ready for installation to coincide with the post commander’s annual dinner in October.
Much work is needed in the interim, so timely input from the families of past post commanders and historians or the community would be appreciated.
For questions, or to share info, email amlegionpost85@gmail.com.