BERRIEN SPRINGS — Andrews Academy held a Concerto Night, conducted by Elsy M. Gallardo-Diaz, on Nov. 7 at Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center.
The concerto included music by Gabriel Fauré, Franz Anton Hoffmeister and Édouard-Victoire-Antoine Lalo.
The evening featured students Sofia Oudri, Kameron Feliciano, Daniel Palacios-Worley and Claire Yang.
A concerto is a musical composition for a solo instrument, or a group of solo instruments, accompanied by an orchestra. The idea of a concerto is that the two parts, the soloist and the orchestra, alternate episodes of opposition, cooperation and independence in the creation of the music flow.
To play a concerto with an orchestra is the dream of many soloists, but it’s something that usually only happens at the college level, according to a news release from the school.
Andrews Academy’s Concerto Night began in 2010, as a way to give some of the academy’s most advanced musical students the opportunity to perform publicly while accompanied by an orchestra, as well as to bring quality music to the student body and community.
To date, 55 students have participated as soloists.