The new members of the Andrews Academy chapter of the National Honor Society are, in back, Nate Miller, Ethan Lubbert, Daniel Randall, Suvan Campbell, Jeremy Samuel, Lindsey Everett, Gianna Williams and Noel Salgado; in front, Memo Dominguez, Avak Khan, Ethan Delacruz, Laura Barcelos Palacios, Veronica Rivas, Claire Yang, Angelisse Villamizar and Mara Clay-Humphrey.

 Photo provided

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Last month, 16 new members were inducted into the Andrews Academy chapter of the National Honor Society.

The Alma L. Campbell Chapter of the National Honor Society now has 33 members, according to a news release.