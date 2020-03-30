new members

Andrews Academy recently inducted 17 students into its National Honor Society chapter. They are, in back, Mugabe Menani, Giancarlo Leonor, Daniel Palacios-Worley, Natalie McArthur, Kayleigh Swackhamer, Sara Hamstra, Benjamin Leonser, David Keyes, Nathan Carterman; in front, Caleb Braswell, Lucas Navia, Abigail Cancel, Seoyoung Kwon, Portia Lacson, Bryndis Davis, Megan Woods and Anthony Sanford.

 Photo provided

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Earlier this month, Andrews Academy inducted 17 new members into its National Honor Society chapter, the Alma L. Campbell Chapter.

It brought the chapter’s total membership to 39.