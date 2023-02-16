In 1888, Brazil became the last western country to abolish slavery. The resilience of the Afro-Brazilian community is enshrined in the joyful expression of life that is known as the Samba. This piece by Jasmine and Alyssa Hislop celebrates this art form with rhythm, movement and a palette of royalty.
Though relegated for a season to the reject pile, the character emerging from this exploration became accepted and loved unconditionally. George isn’t perfect. But he and that afro-pompadour of his would have it no other way.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — As most artists know, there is always a piece that other people tend to embrace that is not among your own favorite selections. Sometimes, it is that piece that makes you famous, or, in the case of Alyssa and Jasmine Hislop, it was that piece that solidified a mother-daughter artist team.
“It was not my vision, I did not like it and to be honest, it was on a discard pile,” Alyssa said. “My mother discovered it and she loved it. I could not understand what she loved about this piece.”