BERRIEN SPRINGS — The nonprofit Parkinson Voice Project recently awarded the Andrews University School of Communication Sciences & Disorders with a SPEAK OUT! & LOUD Crowd Grant.
There were 149 grant recipients in the grant program’s second year.
Grant recipients included hospitals, university speech therapy clinics, private practices and nonprofit Parkinson’s organizations. Each clinic will receive free training for its speech-language pathologists and graduate students, as well as speech therapy supplies.
Some grant recipients also will receive funding to offset the cost of providing group speech therapy.
The SPEAK OUT! & LOUD Crowd Grant Program honors Daniel R. Boone, a speech-language pathologist and voice expert who recognized in the late 1950s that individuals with Parkinson’s could improve their communication if they spoke with “intent.”
Parkinson Voice Project’s speech therapy program is based on Boone’s teachings, and combines individual therapy with ongoing group therapy to convert speech from an automatic function to an intentional act.
The Andrews University School of Communication Sciences & Disorders clinic now provides SPEAK OUT! and The LOUD Crowd to the local Parkinson’s community.
SPEAK OUT! consists of individual speech therapy with a speech-language pathologist. The LOUD Crowd consists of weekly speech therapy sessions, and provides camaraderie, support and encouragement for patients.
For more information about Parkinson Voice Project services available at Andrews University, call 471-3468 or email speech@andrews.edu.