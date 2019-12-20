BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary at Andrews University will host its annual Natural Interventions for Lifestyle Diseases and Hydrotherapy Workshop from May 4-8 at the Andreasen Center for Wellness.
Participants will learn about natural intervention for lifestyle diseases and hydrotherapy; practical ways to implement natural intervention and hydrotherapy; and how to share these principles with others.
The workshop will include lectures, hands-on learning, discussions and Q&A sessions.
Topics will include the power and practical application of natural interventions for vibrant health, and prevention and lifestyle intervention for lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, dementia, arthritis and autoimmune disease. Hydrotherapy hands-on labs will show practical hot/cold treatments and massage.
The workshop is available for two seminary graduate credits. The workshop is open to health professionals and community participants for $350. Attending spouses receive a 50-percent discount.
Evelyn Kissinger, a registered dietitian, health educator, international speaker and designer of wellness programs, will direct the workshop.
Other presenters will include:
• John Kelly, preventive medicine physician, founding president of American College of Lifestyle Medicine
• David DeRose, preventive medicine physician, author, pastor
• Alina Baltazar, director of graduate social work program at Andrews University, author, researcher
• Vicki Griffin, director, Lifestyle Matters, Michigan Conference of Seventh-day Adventists
• Dominique Gummelt, director of university wellness at Andrews University
• Susan Pallendine, certified massage therapist, hydrotherapy instructor
Space is limited to 60 people, so attendees are encouraged to fill out a registration form and submit payment to reserve a spot.
The registration deadline is April 27.
For more information, or to register, call 471-3541, email chis@andrews.edu or visit andrews.edu/go/nrhw.