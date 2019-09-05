Andrews University announces 2019-20 Howard Center lineup

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Andrews University, this week, announced its 2019-20 Howard Performing Arts Center season.
The season starts Sept. 22 and continues through April 4. All shows are at the Howard, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive. The lineup is:
• Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Aruna Quartet: Formed at Texas Tech University in 2015, the quartet performs a wide range of traditional and contemporary pieces. The prize-winning group was most recently awarded the Gold Medal and Grand Prize at the 46th Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame.
• Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Committed: Founded in 2003, this a cappella group solidified their sound while at school together at Oakwood University in Alabama. Some of the group’s five members are instrumentalists, and all of them can sing various styles of music, including gospel, pop, R&B, contemporary worship and jazz. Committed was the season two winners of NBC’s “The Sing Off.”
• Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Canadian Brass: This long-running group’s repertoire includes the works of Renaissance and Baroque masters, classical works, marches, holiday favorites, ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, jazz, Broadway and Christian music, as well as popular songs and standards.
• March 8, 7 p.m., Sandi Patty: Known as “The Voice,” Patty has won five Grammy Awards, four Billboard Music Awards and 40 Dove Awards. She has three platinum and five gold records. Mainly a gospel music singer, she also has performed with symphonies, performed in musicals and written seven books.
• March 28, 8:30 p.m., James Lee III: A professor of music theory and composition at Morgan State University, Lee also is an accomplished pianist and composer. A former student at Andrews, and graduate of the University of Michigan, he will premiere “Violin Concerto No. 2 ‘Teshuah’” performed by violinist Carla Trynchuk and Andrews’ Symphony Orchestra.
• March 29, 4 p.m., Jazz Ambassadors: This 19-member ensemble is the official touring big band of the U.S. Army. Its repertoire includes big band, swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals and patriotic selections, many of which were written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors. The band will present “The Greatest Generation,” a tribute to World War II veterans. It will include a video narrated with historical elements from WWII.
• April 4, 8:30 p.m., Adriana Perera: Perera is a professor of music theory and composition at Andrews. She also is a prolific composer, with her main interest being in sacred music. This concert will feature her compositions performed by artists, including Julie Moore, mezzo-soprano; Charles Reid, tenor; Wayne Bucknor, piano; Trynchuk; Claudio Gonzalez, viola; Chris Wild, violoncello; and Karin Thompson, violoncello. Also performing will be the University Singers and the Symphony Orchestra.
For tickets, information or a complete listing of performances – including the Sunday Music Series and Andrews University Department of Music concerts – call the box office at 471-3560, or visit howard.andrews.edu.