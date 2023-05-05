BERRIEN SPRINGS — Andrews University’s spring graduation will take place Friday through Sunday. The weekend’s events will include a Friday evening commencement service, baccalaureate services on Sabbath morning and two additional commencement services on Sunday morning.
All commencement services will take place at the Howard Performing Arts Center, and the baccalaureate services will take place at Pioneer Memorial Church. Please note that in order to provide more seating for families and friends of graduates, commencement is held in three separate services and is by reserved seating only. Overflow seating for the commencement services is available in the Seminary Chapel.