BERRIEN SPRINGS — Daniel Gonzalez-Socoloske, professor of biology at Andrews University, has been awarded a grant from the National Geographic Society to study new detection techniques for Amazonian manatees in the Amazon Basin of Brazil as a 2022 National Geographic Explorer.
Amazonian manatees are one of only three species of manatees, and they’re at risk of extinction due to hunting and habitat loss. Conservation efforts are severely hampered by the lack of information about their population numbers due to the difficulty of surveying them in their natural habitat.