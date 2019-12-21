Jeffery – 50 years
Marc and Nancy Jeffery of Stevensville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 12.
Marc Jeffery and the former Nancy Hendrix were married Dec. 12, 1969, in St. Joseph.
Their children are Pam (Jim) Gohn of Cassopolis and Randy (Kara) Jeffery of Stevensville.
They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Marc is retired from LECO as a machinist. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.
Nancy is retired from Taylor Rental as a customer service representative.