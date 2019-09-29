Wiinamaki – 60 years
Ray and Lavonne Wiinamaki of Stevensville have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ray Wiinamaki and the former Lavonne Galer were married Sept. 19, 1959, at Pickford Methodist Church in Pickford, Mich.
Their children are Marcia Wiinamaki of Stevensville, David (Melody) Wiinamaki of Richland Center, Wis., and Bruce Wiinamaki of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ray served eight years in the Naval Reserve. He is a retired civil engineer and scuba diver for the Soo Lock Corp of Engineers.
Lavonne is a retired homemaker.
They are members of Woodland Shores Baptist Church in Bridgman, and volunteer at Caring Cupboard Food Pantry.
They are board members and fall retreat cooks at Gitche Gumee Bible Camp in Eagle River, Mich., and at Awana at Calvary Baptist in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.