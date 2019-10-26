Duensing – 50 years
Mike and Ann Duensing celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Maine.
Mike Duensing and the former Ann Heyn were married Oct. 18, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stevensville.
They were blessed with three daughters: Lauri (Vincent) Gallagher of St. Joseph, Julie Duensing of Stevensville, and Amie (Michael) Valentine of Dundee, Mich. They have seven grandchildren: Olivia (Nicholas) Scherer of Berrien Springs, Isabelle of St. Joseph, Jayden and Jordan of Stevensville, and Harrison, Lily and Charlie of Dundee.
Mike retired from Whirlpool after 51 years of service.
Ann retired from Lincoln Charter Township after 31 years.
Mike still enjoys bowling and golf, while Ann volunteers.