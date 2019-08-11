Beall – 50 years
John and Marilyn Beall of Eau Claire will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise around South America this winter.
John Beall and the former Marilyn Felt were married Aug. 10, 1969, at Coloma United Methodist Church.
Their children are Tim (Nikki) Beall of Colorado Springs, Colo., Peter Beall of Michigan, Mike (Liz) Beall of St. Joseph, Susanna Beall of Portland, Ore., Rebekah Beall of Orlando, Fla., Tony Beall of Chicago and Justin Beall of Michigan.
They have nine grandchildren: Haley, Gunnar, Brady, Chase, Lucas, Addison, Paxon, Anna and McKayla.
John is retired from JSB Investments, where he dedicated his entire career to helping people plan.
The Bealls love to travel, and have shared their love of traveling with their children and grandchildren.