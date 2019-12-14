Kissman – 65 years
Al and Nadra Kissman celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family at Palmer House in Chicago, hosted by their daughter, Katha.
Al and Nadra were married June 26, 1954.
Their children are Katha (the late Farsoun) Kissman, Brian (Joan) Kissman, David (Tammie) Kissman and Karla Madison.
They also have six grandchildren, Andy (Enida) Kissman, Aaron Kissman, Ashly (Andrew) Neal, Amanda (Kyle) Neal, Lena Madison and Jade Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson Smith and Wells Neal.
Al was in commercial construction. In 1980, he founded Nadra K. Real Estate with Katha and Karla. In 1985, they purchased and renovated what had been Nadra’s great-great-grandfather’s trading post in 1854, which is now their home, Wilkinson Museum and two shops along Red Arrow Highway. With Katha and the Oselkas, they founded the New Buffalo Railroad Museum.
Al served on the New Buffalo school board. Nadra was a founder of the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce. They have spent time traveling to see family all over the world and enjoy athletic events at New Buffalo High School, the University of Notre Dame and Michigan State University.