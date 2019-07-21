Natonek – 50 years
Phillip and Paula Natonek of Stevensville have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Phillip Natonek and the former Paula Jesiolowski were married June 14, 1969, in Chicago.
Their children are Zachary, Carrie and Tommy Natonek, all of Chicago, and Paul Natonek (fiancé Audry Alexander) of Los Angeles.
They have one grandchild.
Phillip was a Vietnam-era veteran, and retired after 26 years in sales and marketing for Whirlpool Corp.
Paula was an aerobics instructor in the 1980s, and is retired after working for Drs. Barrett and Driscoll for 10 years.