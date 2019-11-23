Hays – 50 years
James and Linda Hays of Sodus celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 5 at The Hawks Nest in Benton Harbor, hosted by their sons (and families) and sister, Mary Oldham.
James Hays and the former Linda Hawkins were married Nov. 21, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet.
Their children are Michael (Rebecca) Hays of Hartford and Christopher (Kelli) Hays of Sodus.
They have three grandchildren.
James served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Now retired, he was a model maker at Whirlpool Corp. for 44 years.
Linda is a retired Realtor/property manager.
During their retirement, the Hayses have spent their winters in Florida.