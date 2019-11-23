Clark – 40 years
Patrick and Patricia Clark of St. Joseph celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Aug. 4, 2019.
Their children hosted a celebration for them this summer. They also traveled to the Hawaiian islands and Mackinac Island to celebrate.
Patrick Clark and the former Patricia Biastock were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph.
Their children are Anna Clark of Detroit, Elizabeth (Stephen) Appleton of St. Joseph and Aaron (Amanda) Clark of Stevensville.
They have five grandchildren: Rosemary and James Appleton, and Joan, Johnathan and Paige Clark.
Pat and Patti are both retired from Whirlpool Corp. They are members of SS. John & Bernard Parish and of several community organizations in the area.