Merrill – 60 years
George and Janice Merrill of Edwardsburg, formerly of Buchanan, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at Buchanan Area Senior Center from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 10. The gathering will be hosted by their children and grandchildren.
George Merrill and the former Janice Mills were married Aug. 1, 1959.
Their children are Maribeth, Jeff (Suzanne), Linda (Joe) and Ron (Melia).
Their grandchildren are Alex (Anna), Ashleigh, Greg (Elle), Eric (Brandi), Loryn and Lance. They also have two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Max.
George was the owner of Merrill Insurance Agency.
Janice was a vocal music teacher for Edwardsburg Public Schools.