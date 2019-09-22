Hansen – 60 years
Frank and Loretta Hansen of St. Joseph will celebrate their 60th anniversary with family and friends in the spring, when all the family will be able to gather.
Frank Hansen and the former Loretta Edom were married 60 years ago at St. John’s Catholic Church in Benton Harbor.
Their children are Deborah (Jeffery) Crow of Stevensville, Suzanne (Brian) Evans of Berrien Springs, Bruce (Susan) Hansen of Gardner, Kan., and Michael Hansen of St. Joseph.
They have nine grandchildren and almost nine great-grandchildren.
Frank retired as a postal supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service in St. Joseph after 32 years, working an additional 12 years at Ridge & Kramer Auto Parts. He is a member of the St. Joseph Township Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Benton Harbor/St. Joseph Elks and Stevensville American Legion.
Loretta worked as an administrative secretary at Benton Harbor Area Schools for 39 years. She also assisted her husband in club and community organizations.
They are members of SS John & Bernard Catholic Church.