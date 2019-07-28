Weinstein – 65 years
Overlooking Lake Michigan at LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar in St. Joseph, 57 family and friends honored Al and Shirley Weinstein, of Stevensville, for their 65th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 13.
Al and Shirley were married July 3, 1954, in Waukegan, Ill.
In addition to local residents, guests traveled from Florida, California, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana to honor the Weinsteins.
Al and Shirley have four children: Bryon (Val) of Warsaw, Ind., Tim (Trish) of Lindsey, Ohio, Mark (Lisa) of Fairborn, Ohio, and Karre (Jeff) of Stevensville.
They have two grandchildren, Megan and Alyssa Steinke of Stevensville.