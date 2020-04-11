Okon
50 years
Dennis and Elizabeth Okon of St. Joseph celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 7 with a trip to Tanzania, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia in Africa.
Okon and the former Elizabeth Baumann were married March 7, 1970, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Westland, Mich.
Their children are Christine Okon-Waterhouse of St. Joseph, Jessica (Dan) Fette of Benton Harbor, Dennis (Adrienne) Okon Jr. of North Falmouth, Mass., and Alexander (Megan) Okon of New York. They have six grandchildren.
Dennis is retired from AM General, where he was director of financial systems. Liz is retired from Whirlpool Corp., where she was a sales training manager.
They have lived in St. Joseph for more than 38 years, and were involved in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts when their children were young. They are avid golfers, and have been club members of Berrien Hills and Harbor Shores golf clubs.
During retirement, they have traveled to more than 34 countries and golfed on some very remote courses.