Roberts – 75 years
Roy and Betty Roberts of St. Joseph have celebrated their 75th anniversary.
Roy Roberts and the former Betty Jerue were married Aug. 12, 1944, in Wichita Falls, Texas, where Roy was stationed for basic training in the Army Air Corps.
Betty and her family had moved to Benton Harbor from Ottawa, Kan., in 1936. She met Roy, Benton Harbor born and bred, in junior high school.
Through the years, they were involved in the community through baseball, bands, choirs, church, run clubs, bowling, eating at Clementine’s, and enjoying membership at the YMCA since 1966.
Their children are Sharon (Joe) Gillette, Michael (Anita) Roberts and Christi (Wes) Rice.
Their grandchildren are Sean Haezebrouck; Nicole Parker; Eric, Jake and Nick Rice; and Billy and Chris Morris.
Their great-grandchildren are Alec Haezebrouck; Jude, Elliot and Morgan Rice; Jaxton Rice; and Penton, Tanner and Jordan Morris.