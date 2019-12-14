VanderWerven – 50 years
Neal and Sandy VanderWerven of Stevensville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a road trip through Ireland.
Neal VanderWerven and the former Sandy Parent were married Dec. 4, 1969, in Lake Orion, Mich.
Their children are Jessica (Amy Hedley) VanderWerven of Lansing, and Adrianne VanderWerven of St. Joseph.
They have two grandchildren.
Neal is a retired construction technician from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Sandy is a retired administrator from St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind.
They enjoy attending their grandsons’ sporting and musical events, and have always enjoyed traveling together.