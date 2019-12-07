Timmreck – 55 years
Dave and Betty Timmreck of Eau Claire celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with several family members on Thanksgiving, hosted by their daughter and grandkids.
Dave Timmreck and the former Betty Kaye Brunke were married Nov. 28, 1964.
Their children are Cheryl Pettifor of Goshen, Ind., Jerry (Sarah) Timmreck of Stevensville, Juleen (Dan) Golladay of Benton Harbor and Joyel Timmreck of Eau Claire.
They also have 11 grandchildren.
Dave is a fruit and vegetable farmer, while Betty is retired from bookkeeping for the farm.
They are active members of Napier Parkview Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. Dave has served on several local boards, including church boards. Betty helps with the children’s church program and also is an avid baker.