Guidry – 65 years
Ezekiel and Icie Mae Guidry Jr. of Benton Harbor celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1.
Ezekiel “Zeke” Guidry and and the former Icie Harris were married Aug. 1, 1954, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Benton Harbor.
Their children are Dennis, Gary (Katrina) and Michael Guidry, all of Benton Harbor; Iris Guidry of Ypsilanti, Mich., Cassandra (Edward) Benion of Detroit; and Sherri (Idriss) Coulibaly of Norton Shores, Mich. Sons, Kirk and Keith, are deceased.
They have 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Zeke was in the Marines during the Korean War, and retired from LECO Corp. He loved to play golf and spend time with his friends.
Icie is retired from Bosch Corp.
They are members of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where Zeke serves as a deacon and Icie serves on the Mother Board and in other capacities.