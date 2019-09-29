Mendel – 70 years
John and Marian Mendel of Berrien Springs celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 25 by spending a few days in Indianapolis with family.
John Mendel and the former Marian Spohr were married Sept. 25, 1949, in Western Springs, Ill.
Their 70 years together have included many friends, jobs, travels, moves and experiences. They worked a few jobs in Chicago and the suburbs until John entered the U.S. Army.
They say they were fortunate to spend his term of service together in Virginia, Texas, New Jersey and New York, where John served as an X-ray technician and Marian found employment as a secretary at each location.
After the military, John entered Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University). After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history, he began teaching in Eau Claire.
Later, John taught at Blue Mountain Academy in Pennsylvania, then in Tennessee and Indiana.
After returning to Berrien Springs, they lived in and managed Teresa’s Country Home, an adult foster care home, and Marian is in the process of retiring as the administrative assistant.
Their children are Michelle (Winston) Nwoke of Berrien Springs and Leanne (Michael) Sauers of Indianapolis.
They have one grandchild, Christopher Nwoke of Berrien Springs.