Annual Honors Church is today at Andrews

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The ninth annual Honors Church will be at 11:45 a.m. today in the Seminary Chapel at Andrews University.
This year’s church service, “Faith Behind Iron: Marking Thirty Years Since the Fall of Communism,” will explore what it means to have faith and act ethically under oppressive regimes. The service will include three parts: The Assault on Truth, The Voice of Truth, and The Triumph of Truth.
“Since democracy seems so imperiled of late, now seems the right moment to think about how oppressive regimes take control, maintain power and coerce others into complicity,” L. Monique Pittman, director of the J.N. Andrews Honors Program and professor of English, said in a news release.
With its thematic focus on the anniversary of a significant historical event, this year’s Honors Church follows in the footsteps of past years’ programs. Since the first Honors Church in 2011, these services have included a variety of topics, including a 150-year anniversary celebration of the 13th amendment, a service marking 100 years since the start of World War I and a 500-year anniversary celebration of the 95 Theses.
The services are designed to spiritually benefit the community and incorporate concepts and queries discussed in the core Honors curriculum.
Ingrid Radulescu, a 2019 alumna with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature and a previous student assistant to Pittman, was one of the main assistants in preparing this year’s program. Even though she has helped with past programs, she said “Faith Behind Iron” strikes a personal sentiment as she is an immigrant from a former communist country.
Honors students will read biblical and literary selections and lead hymns with the Honors choir and orchestra.
Led by conductor and student Grant Steinweg, the Honors choir and orchestra will also deliver a special performance of Batsuk Sergey Andreevich’s “Great and Marvelous are Your Works.”
Reading selections will include excerpts from Psalm 25, Irina Ratushinskaya’s “Beyond the Limit,” Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s letters from prison to Eberhard Bethge (1944) and Miroslav Volf’s “Exclusion and Embrace” (1996). All of the biblical passages will be read in English, and some will be read in Romanian, French and German.
There will be a brief reflection by Vanessa Corredera, associate professor of English and Honors faculty, and a homily by Ovidiu Radulescu, pastor and father of Ingrid Radulescu.
“The theme this year really touches a tender spot for many Andrews students as the campus is flooded with immigrants and children of immigrants that lived under communist regimes across the globe,” Ingrid Radulescu said. “I hope that the Honors and Andrews community can come together to take the time and reflect on how faith can still grow and thrive in the darkest times.”