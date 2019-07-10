Annual ice cream social returns Sunday in St. Joseph

The Avenue Family Network Auxiliary will host its annual ice cream social from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Whitcomb, 509 Ship St., St. Joseph.
They will be serving homemade cakes and pies accompanied by scoops of ice cream.
Timed to coincide with the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff, this is the auxiliary’s 51st ice cream social – their first being July 7, 1968.
The auxiliary was founded 103 years ago to support what is now known as The Family Avenue Network (formerly Child & Family Services of Southwest Michigan).
The name change of this 127-year-old organization is part of an added focus – the addition of a sexual assault survivor service named after Cora Lamping, who replaced founder Dr. Amos Barlow in 1906.
Mrs. Lamping, as she was known, believed even short-term institutionalization could be harmful for young children awaiting adoption, and instead instituted a successful foster care system where orphans were boarded with families and received social worker visits to help with the transition.
Members of the auxiliary work hard to support the more than 1,200 individuals and families in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties served by: The Cora Lamping Center for Survivors of Domestic & Sexual Violence, Harbor House and Autumn House Adult Day Services, Shoremark Homecare Adult In-Home Services and West Michigan Guardianship.
The ice cream social is their major fundraising event, and all the money raised goes to helping the above organizations.
Who doesn’t love homemade pie and cake? Particularly when it’s for a good cause (remember calories don’t count in that case).
The desserts the auxiliary members whip up are often made from tried-and-true recipes, some handed down for generations.
Here are several favorites, including Jean Hadaway’s Cream Coconut Cake and a blueberry pie recipe from Cheryl Russell’s well-used “The Pillsbury Family Cook Book.”
“My great-aunt gave me the cookbook in 1972, when I was engaged,” Russell says. “I’ve made this blueberry pie plenty of times, and it’s always a hit with a scoop of ice cream.”
The second recipe is an easy one Russell’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Molly Foster, created.
“She really likes using the cookie dough for the base,” Russell says. “My grands love to cook and bake, so I try to make things I can teach them or have them help with. Four-year-old Emma Foster joined in, adding the mini chocolate chips and frosting the cake and sprinkling the white chocolate on it.”
Italian Cream Coconut Cake
1/2 cup margarine
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
5 egg yolks
2 cups flour
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup nuts, chopped
3 1/2 ounces coconut
5 egg whites, stiffly beaten
For the icing:
8 ounces cream cheese
1 pound powdered sugar
1/2 cup margarine
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cream margarine, shortening and sugar. Add egg yolks, one a time, and beat after each addition.
Add flour, buttermilk, soda, vanilla, nuts and coconut. Fold in beaten egg whites. Pour into three (9-inch) cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
Cool. Make icing by blending ingredients together, and beating until smooth. Spread between layers and on top and sides of cake.
Molly’s Chocolate Overload Cake
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Use one package refrigerated chocolate cookie dough, softened.
Press evenly into a greased 9-by-12 pan, and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven.
Mix a vanilla cake mix according to box directions, except use softened butter instead of oil, and add an extra egg.
Gently fold a bag of mini chocolate chips into the batter, and immediately pour into the pan on top of the cookie dough.
Bake for approximately 40 minutes, or until a toothpick poked in the center comes out clean. When done, remove from oven and cool.
Frost with chocolate frosting and with shaved white coconut or mini M&Ms.
Blueberry Pie
1 recipe for double-crust pie
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 cups blueberries
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon butter
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Combine sugar, cornstarch, flour, nutmeg and salt in mixing bowl. Add blueberries and lemon juice.
Pour into a 9-inch pastry-lined pan, and dot with butter. Roll out remaining dough.
Cut slits in top crust for escape of steam. Place crust over filling.
Fold edge under bottom crust; press to set. Flute.
Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes, then at 375 degrees until done.
Jane Ammeson can be contacted via email at janeammeson@gmail.com or by writing to Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085.