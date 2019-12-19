Another year, another take on 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

ST. JOSEPH — For those who have taken their children to see the Twin City Players’ production of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” before, this year is going to be a little different.
“Every year, I have had a different Cindy Lou Who,” director Scott Bradford said. “Three years ago, she was 6-foot tall, even though she’s usually small, and the audience loved it. Last year, she was a little girl, but the actors who played her parents were really tall. This year, she is going to be very special. Let’s just say she’s a very punk Cindy Lou Who.”
TCP will present “How the Grinch Stole Christmas and More of Your Holiday Favorites” for three night only at the TCP Playhouse.
Bradford said it was his wife and her best friend that brought the show back eight years ago, though TCP has been doing the Grinch for about 23 years.
“I helped them write it, and every year, I rewrite it a little bit, adding kitchy things every year,” he said.
Bradford, who has been directing the show for the last three years, said the show is literally the entire Grinch story, but just a little bit less than a full staged production.
“It’s told by narrators, Mamma and Papa Who. The Grinch, Max and Cindy Lou Who are there,” he said. “There’s some singing Whos who provide all the music. You get literally the cartoon in live action.”
The Grinch, who is played by Tim Aranyos Jr., said he must be type-casted because this is the third year he’s played him.
“They made some improvements to the suit this year,” Aranyos said. “And they got me some better makeup, so halfway through the show I don’t look like a monster with my makeup melting off.”
He said there’s a reason he keeps coming back: the kids.
“Performing is such a joy. It’s something that I really enjoy doing,” Aranyos said. “That suit is so hot, that takes it away, but the kids make it all worth it, getting to sit with them after the show and hear how they loved it. It is a blast seeing them enjoy themselves so much.”
He said his favorite part is at the very end when the Grinch is on the top of Mount Crumpit.
“I yell, ‘Poo poo to the Whos,’ and the kids go crazy,” Aranyos said. “There is nothing like hearing a child laugh with unadulterated joy.”
The event also includes a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” where the kids get to come up on stage with the storyteller.
“We bring live action into that, too,” Bradford said. “There’s a mouse and mama in her kerchief, and the big guy, Santa, and the reindeer. We take the story and throw in a bunch of sound effects so the kids ooh and ahh the whole time.”
After the production, kids are invited to take photos with Santa and bring him their letters. There will be hot cocoa and cookies, too.
“It’s a ton of fun,” Bradford said. “It really is targeted for the younger kids – 10 and younger – but we get teens that come. We promote for them to come in pajamas, and they have a great time. Our Saturday matinee is already sold out. It’s a great time for the whole family to come out and forget about the stress of Christmas for a few hours.”
