Members of the Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized six high school senior students who qualified for the DAR Good Citizen award program and a middle school student who qualified for the DAR American History Essay Contest. These students were nominated by their respective school counselors and teachers.
The students selected for the Good Citizen awards included: Robert Hartz, Brandywine; Elise Schmaltz, Bridgman; Isabell Bryans, Buchanan; Camille Czech, New Buffalo; Anna Johnson, Niles; and Elizabeth Lumley, River Valley. Bryans was the overall winner for her essay and advanced to the State DAR competition. Each of the students were awarded cash, a certificate, pin and cords to wear at graduation.