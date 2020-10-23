BENTON HARBOR — ARS Gallery, 147 Fifth St., will open a new exhibit today.
The exhibit, “You Won’t Part With Yours Either: Robert Perine and the Fender Guitar, 1957-1969,” will be on display through January.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 71F with temps falling sharply to near 50. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 7:14 am
BENTON HARBOR — ARS Gallery, 147 Fifth St., will open a new exhibit today.
The exhibit, “You Won’t Part With Yours Either: Robert Perine and the Fender Guitar, 1957-1969,” will be on display through January.