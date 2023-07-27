THREE OAKS — The School of American Music is hosting its fourth annual American Music Festival from 2-9 p.m. July 30. The free outdoor concert will be held on SAM’s Spring Creek Stage, 14 Maple St., Three Oaks, behind the Arts & Education Center in Dewey Cannon Park. The festival explores the roots of American music through tunes spanning the blues, bluegrass, jazz, swing and big band. The line up is as follows: 2 p.m.: Blues Duo Dino Jackson and Ron Spears 3 p.m.: Andy Miller & the 145’s, a bluegrass quartet 4 p.m.: Jazz Trio Patti Shaffer & Friends, jazz standards 5 p.m.: Planet D Nonet, a New Orleans style jazz and swing band out of Detroit Attendees can come and go throughout the day. Shade pavilions will be provided as well as supplemental seating for drop-ins, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more information, call 409-1191 or schoolofamericanmusic@gmail.com.
k9bmpCE 2E E96 p4@C? :?:E:2E:G6 D66<D 2CE:DEDk^9bm