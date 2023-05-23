BENTON HARBOR –ARS Gallery, Arts, and Culture Center will open its exhibition: “Art That's Relative” featuring the ladies of the Pasquinelli family on May 27. An opening reception of the exhibit, that will showcase five generations of female artists including Sallie Pasquinelli, Christina Cameron, Katrina Pasquinelli, Betsey Pasquinelli, and Caroline Jacobson, will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 27. Small appetizers will be provided by the Mason Jar Cafe, light refreshments served, and live guitar by Steven Reed. Art That’s Relative Exhibition is sponsored by the Passquinelli Family. The exhibit runs through Aug. 1
“This is such a talented family and a broad variety of stunning work by all - we can’t wait for the install,” Anna Russo-Sieber, founder, stated in a written release.
Sallie Pasquinelli originates from Chicago. Born in 1932, she started as an artist at the age of 4, digging clay from the riverbed to use to create.
“Creating to me is my time, it has literally saved me," she said in a written release. "Creating is something I needed to do, and I continue to do.” Sallie began as an artist at the age of 4, digging out clay in the river bed and creating clay pieces. She currently works out of her studio in Benton Harbor.