ST. JOSEPH — In St. Joseph, you can find Richard Hunt’s art on the grounds of Krasl Art Center, along the pier at Silver Beach and at the local hospital. Much of his art has been commissioned, as was the case for “Rising Crossing Tides” that is the large gateway piece on the south corner of the Krasl Art Center property.
“We commissioned it and it was part of a project called sculpting community,” Tami Fauver, Krasl Art Center executive director and chief curator said. “We opened that project in 2018.”