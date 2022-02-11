Ashton McNabb.jpg

Ashton McNabb puts the ball in play for River Valley on May 25 against Lake Michigan Catholic.

 David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced this week that 10 student-athletes from Class C and D member schools will receive scholarships through the MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award program.

Among the recipients is River Valley High School senior Ashton McNabb.