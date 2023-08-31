NEW BUFFALO — The Australian Pink Floyd Show will play as part of “The Dark Side of the Moon” at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center.
TAPFS will feature "The Dark Side of the Moon" in its entirety in the first half of the performance, followed by a selection of Pink Floyd’s iconic tracks in the second half. The show includes a light and laser show and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.