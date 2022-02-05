PAW PAW — The Van Buren Conservation District once again will host a virtual Backyard Symposium. This year’s series is called “Building a Better Backyard: Bringing Your Yard to Life.”
The online speaker series will be held via Zoom from Feb. 14-18. Speakers will talk on a host of topics that will connect attendees with the wildlife and environment around them.
Recordings of the talks will be edited and posted later to the conservation district’s YouTube channel.
The talks, which start at 2 p.m. daily, will be:
- Feb. 14: Abigale Bristol, strike team coordinator for SW x SW Corner CISMA, “Natives and Nativars: Exploring the Difference”
- Feb. 15: Charlotte Hubbarb, Kalamazoo Valley Community College professor and Kalamazoo Bee Club president, “BeeYond the Bees’ Knees”
- Feb. 16: Chris Imler, horticulture educator for Michigan State University Extension, “Don’t Spray, Let The Insects Prey!”
- Feb. 17: Christopher Swinnson, Mycophile’s Garden, “Introduction to the Mushrooms of Michigan”
- Feb. 18: Garrett Heator, Trees and Teas Permaculture, “Introduction to Permaculture”
The symposium is for everyone and all skill levels. To register, visit vanburencd.org/2022-backyard-symposium-webinar.
Those who register, but can’t attend, will be emailed the recordings of the presentations after they’ve been posted online.